Barbara Reeves
Barbara Ann (Walker) Reeves


1937 - 2019
Barbara Ann (Walker) Reeves Obituary
Barbara Ann Walker Reeves, 81, of Lake Charles, passed away at 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in a local hospital.
Ms. Reeves was born on Dec. 3, 1937, in Longview, Texas. At an early age, her father relocated the family to Lake Charles to open up and operate a well-known business, Lake Charles Tile and Carpet, which she later became part owner of. Ms. Reeves was a graduate of LaGrange High School. For a short time, she was a sales representative for a communications company.
Those left to cherish her memory are a son, Chris Walker Creel of Baton Rouge; nephews, Dennis Walker of Dallas and Jerry Davis of Texas; and nieces, Becky Latham of Moss Bluff and Becky Soileau of Lake Charles.
She was preceded in death by a son, Mark Creel; brother, Lawrence Walker; her parents, Jessie and James Walker Sr.; nephew, Robert Davis; and her beloved dog, Jake.
Per Ms. Reeves wishes, cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home with no services to take place.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Published in American Press on Aug. 8, 2019
