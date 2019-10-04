Home

Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Barbara Comeaux
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Barbara Duhon Comeaux Obituary
Barbara Duhon Comeaux, 81, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in a local care facility after a long bout with Alzheimer's. She graduated from Lake Charles High School and retired from the Calcasieu Parish School Board where she worked in numerous cafeterias.
Mrs. Comeaux is survived by her husband, Anson Comeaux; daughter, Lisa Comeaux Sittig and husband Ralph John Sittig Jr; daughter-in-law, Laurie Fitzgerald Comeaux; grandson, Steven Comeaux and wife Jade; and two great-grandchildren, Carson and Callie Comeaux.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph "Roy" and Ella Mae Duhon; brother, Joseph "Roy" Duhon Jr.; and son, James Anson Comeaux Jr.
Her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Deacon Anthony Pousson will officiate. Visitation will be at Johnson Funeral Home on Friday, Oct. 4, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will continue on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.
Published in American Press on Oct. 4, 2019
