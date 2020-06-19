Barbara Ellender Henry, age 85, of Sulphur, La., passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Barbara was born at home, in Sulphur, on Sept. 12, 1934, to Wilmer and Ruby Gardner Ellender. She resided in Sulphur all of her 85 years. Barbara was a beloved wife to the late JC Henry for 66 years. Together they built a legacy of love and dedication that was greatly admired.
She loved to cook and sew, but her family was most important to her. She had an incredible love for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Barbara was gracious and hospitable. She always made anyone and everyone fell welcome in her home.
She was preceded in death by her son, Danny Henry; and brothers, William Ellender and Louis Ellender.
Left to cherish her memory are her three sons, Greg Henry and wife Amy, Larry Henry, and Andy Henry and wife Kelly; daughter-in-law, Donna Henry; sister, Mary Nell MaGee; six grandchildren, Leslie Cubbage, Justin Henry, Holly Paulk, Abby Henry, Cameron Henry and Laney Henry; five great-grandchildren, Kaden and Kasidee Cubbage, Jack, Ollie and Sam Henry; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home.
A private Graveside service will be held in Mimosa Pines Cemetery in Carlyss.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association by visiting act.alz.org/donate
Published in American Press on Jun. 19, 2020.