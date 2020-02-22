|
Barbara Jean Falgoust, 90, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in a local care center.
She was a native of Port Arthur, Texas, and had been a resident of Sulphur for the last 72 years. Barbara was a member of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, the Ladies Altar Society, and the Catholic Daughters of America. She was also a member of the Southwest Dental Association. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her children, Louis Falgoust and wife Mary Margaret of Thermopolis, Wy., Felix Falgoust of Lake Charles, Patricia Vincent of Lake Charles, Margaret Tullos and husband Marshall of Corinth, Texas, and Robert Falgoust of Ragley; her grandchildren, Christine Falgoust Johnson, Marshall Tullos Jr., Michael Vincent, Katie Tullos Saulters, Adam Tullos and Julia Falgoust; great-grandchildren, Cameron, Cade, Kiley and Brennan; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Falgoust Sr.; son-in-law, Weldon "Sno" Vincent; daughter-in-law, Mary Sue Falgoust; and her siblings, Sister Eunice English, Rhodia English Losack, Nelva English Stansbury, Nellie English Irwin and John English.
Her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church. The Rev. Edward Richard, MS will officiate. Burial will be in Mimosa Pines Cemetery South in Carlyss under the direction of Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Sunday with a rosary service at 6 p.m. and from 8 a.m. Monday in the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Feb. 22, 2020