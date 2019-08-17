|
Barbara Jean Alleman, 74, of Sulphur, passed away on Aug. 14, 2019, in a local hospital. She was a member of Our Lady of LaSalette Catholic Church. Barbara enjoyed sewing, quilting and going to flea markets. She loved watching her grandchildren and their sporting events and spending time with family and friends.
Barbara is survived by her three children, Teddy Alleman and wife Jeanne' of Ragley, Beth Hinton and husband David of Hackberry, and Pam Helms and husband Tim of Sweetlake; seven grandchildren, Shawntel, Thomas, Kasey, Kyle, Trent, Tanner and Tate; eight great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Alleman; parents, Claude and Aline Comeaux; and five siblings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of LaSalette Catholic Church in Sulphur with the Rev. Andrews Kollannoor officiating. Burial will be in Big Woods Cemetery in Edgerly under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, from 3-9 p.m. with a rosary and cursillo rosary starting at 6 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Monday, Aug. 19, at 8 a.m. at the funeral home until time of leaving for the church. The family would like to thank Dr. Khan and his staff for taking such great care of Ms. Barbara.
Published in American Press on Aug. 17, 2019