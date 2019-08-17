Home

Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
8:00 AM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of LaSalette Catholic Church
Sulphur, LA
View Map
Barbara Jean Alleman

Barbara Jean Alleman Obituary
Barbara Jean Alleman, 74, of Sulphur, passed away on Aug. 14, 2019, in a local hospital. She was a member of Our Lady of LaSalette Catholic Church. Barbara enjoyed sewing, quilting and going to flea markets. She loved watching her grandchildren and their sporting events and spending time with family and friends.
Barbara is survived by her three children, Teddy Alleman and wife Jeanne' of Ragley, Beth Hinton and husband David of Hackberry, and Pam Helms and husband Tim of Sweetlake; seven grandchildren, Shawntel, Thomas, Kasey, Kyle, Trent, Tanner and Tate; eight great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Alleman; parents, Claude and Aline Comeaux; and five siblings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of LaSalette Catholic Church in Sulphur with the Rev. Andrews Kollannoor officiating. Burial will be in Big Woods Cemetery in Edgerly under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, from 3-9 p.m. with a rosary and cursillo rosary starting at 6 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Monday, Aug. 19, at 8 a.m. at the funeral home until time of leaving for the church. The family would like to thank Dr. Khan and his staff for taking such great care of Ms. Barbara.
Published in American Press on Aug. 17, 2019
