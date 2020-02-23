|
Barbara Jean Breaux Bryan passed away peacefully Sunday evening Feb. 16, 2020. Barbara was born and raised in Lake Charles, La. She loved music, dance and art. Barbara enjoyed a typical happy Louisiana childhood with her sister Ann. Barbara enjoyed a lifelong friendship with Dale Ann Leaman Woolbert.
Barbara attended McNeese State University where she studied secretarial science, performed in numerous productions, recitals, was a member of the Alpha Zeta Phi sorority, was the Deacons Darling, Princess to the Cotton Festival at Ville Platte, represented the City of Lake Charles in Louisiana's Cotton Festival, was an ROTC sponsor, a Freshman Court Maid, Homecoming Court Freshman Maid, Candidate for the Rodeo Queen, a member of the Commerce Club, Secretary of the Sophomore Class at McNeese State University and represented Calcasieu Parish in the Acadian Bicentennial celebration.
Barbara married Mac Bryan in 1955 and they resided in Lake Charles where their first child Sally Ann Bryan was born. They moved to Alexandria, La in 1959 where Nancy, Scott and Paul were born. They moved to Pensacola, Fl in 1969 where Barbara was a home-maker. Her children remember her beautiful piano playing and music being a wonderful memory in their home. Barbara was a loving and devoted mother. She encouraged her children in their pursuits in music, dance, art and their faith.
She returned to Lake Charles, La in 1974 where she worked and re-connected with friends and family. Barbara enjoyed painting, needlework and corresponding. Her sister in law, Sue (Bryan) Ragusa says from the first time she met Barbara until the last time she saw her she was always a lady. She stated she was always kind and her letters were perfect.
Barbara returned to Pensacola, Fl in 2000 and made her home there until her passing. Her children are so very thankful for the gift of a loving mother. She was always available when you had something to share. She was always trying to keep the family connected to their roots, relatives and faith. She was a devoted Catholic and her daily routine included prayers, devotions, rosary and confession. She knew her time was near and helped her family in her own loving way to prepare for it. She will be dearly missed. She knew how to make everyone feel special. She lit up when you came in the room. She was a true friend, loving mother, daughter, sister, cousin, aunt and grandmother.
She is survived by her children, Sally Ann Bryan, Nancy Bryan Roberts (Bill), James Scott Bryan, Paul Lyons Bryan (Lisa), grandchildren, Justin Touchstone, Amy Yarbrough (Brandon), Emily Touchstone, Savannah Bryan, Jackson Bryan, Brooke Bryan, nephews, Brett Abadie, Andre' Abadie (Rachel), great nephew, Brennan Abadie, cousins, Bob Bader (Gayle), Libby Lea, Patricia McQuinn, Rick Emmett, Kathy Clinton (Adrian) and Pat Emmett (Donna). Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Donald James Breaux and Lucille Dever Breaux, sister, Ann Elizabeth Abadie, brother in law Harold Abadie and nephew Jaime' Abadie.
She cherished the many cards, letters and visits she received from all of her dear friends and family. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home 1985 W Nine Mile Rd, Pensacola, Fl 32534. Visitation 10 - 11 a.m, Service 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Published in American Press on Feb. 23, 2020