Barbara Jean Roy, 75, passed away in a local hospital on Thursday, March 21, 2019.

She was born on Jan. 29, 1944, in Opelousas, La., to Lee and Elizabeth Fontenot Vidrine. She enjoyed spending time with her family, dancing, reading and gardening. She was a faithful member and past lay minister at St. Margaret Catholic Church.

She is survived by her husband, Louis Roy Jr.; daughter, Donna Romero Cole and husband Curtis; son, Chad Romero and fiance' Terri; daughter-in-law, Gaynell Romero; stepsons, Kevin Roy and fiance' Donna, and Keith Roy and wife Allison; stepdaughters, Kayla Villejoin and husband Teddy, and Kristi Cates and husband Andy; 18 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; siblings, Richard Glen Vidrine, DeWayne Vidrine, Shelia Baldwin and Melina West; and her beloved pet, Buttons.

She was preceded in death by her son, Scott Eric Romero; grandson, Cody Romero; her parents; her sisters, Floridean "Flo" Bellow, and Claire Thibodeaux.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Margaret Catholic Church at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019. Father Samuel Orsot will officiate. Burial will be held in Consolata Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be held at Johnson Funeral Home on Sunday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume at Johnson Funeral Home on Monday from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be made to the .