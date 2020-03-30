|
|
Barbara Kibodeaux, age 84, of Vinton, La passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, March 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving husband and family. Barbara was born on Oct. 28, 1935 in Morse, Louisiana.
Barbara was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Vinton and a member of the Catholic Daughters. Barbara was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her grandchildren were her life!
She was preceded in death by her parents, Aldes Thibodeaux and Clodith Broussard Thibodeaux,a sister, Virginia Kibodeaux, and a brother, Paul Thibodeaux.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her husband of 65 years, Lucien Kibodeaux, Jr.; five children, Jenny Lindsey and husband, Phil, Jeff Kibodeaux and wife, Karen, Molly Baumgarten, Julie Cormier and husband, Terry, and Rachal Watson and husband, Kenny; a sister, Lena LeBlanc Berger and husband, John; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service was held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Mimosa Pines Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Mar. 30, 2020