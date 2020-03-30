Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hixson Funeral Home-Vinton
1420 Fancher
Vinton, LA 70668
(337) 625-9171
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Kibodeaux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Kibodeaux


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Kibodeaux Obituary
Barbara Kibodeaux, age 84, of Vinton, La passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, March 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving husband and family. Barbara was born on Oct. 28, 1935 in Morse, Louisiana.
Barbara was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Vinton and a member of the Catholic Daughters. Barbara was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her grandchildren were her life!
She was preceded in death by her parents, Aldes Thibodeaux and Clodith Broussard Thibodeaux,a sister, Virginia Kibodeaux, and a brother, Paul Thibodeaux.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her husband of 65 years, Lucien Kibodeaux, Jr.; five children, Jenny Lindsey and husband, Phil, Jeff Kibodeaux and wife, Karen, Molly Baumgarten, Julie Cormier and husband, Terry, and Rachal Watson and husband, Kenny; a sister, Lena LeBlanc Berger and husband, John; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service was held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Mimosa Pines Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -