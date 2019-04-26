Barbara Landry Citizen, born in Lawtell, La., passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the age of 72, surrounded by her devoted husband and loving daughters. Known for her quick wit, spirit of generosity, and serious cooking skills, Barbara left her mark on everyone who crossed her path. Her home and heart were always open to any relative or friend who needed a hot meal, a place to lay their head, and words of wisdom. Barbara also spread love and joy to others through her 40-year career as a Dietician (at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital), restaurant owner, and caterer. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, devout Christian, and a true Servant of the Lord.

Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Rodney Joseph Citizen; daughters, Lisa Citizen and Kimberly Citizen; son-in-law, Biffrey (Kimberly) Braxton; grandson, Bryce Citizen McClain; brothers, Wilson (Diane) Landry Junior, Albert (Bonnie) Landry, Ferrell (Gwen) Landry, Wendell (Carol) Landry, Kary (Tina) Landry; and several nieces and nephews all of whom will cherish her memory and legacy.

She was preceded in death by her father, Wilson Landry Senior; her mother, Pearl Dugar Landry; sisters, Linda Landry Simien, Judy Ann Landry; and brothers, Dale Landry and Baby Landry.

The family expresses their deepest appreciation to the staff of Amedisys Hospice for the love and care of Barbara, their wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt during her final days.

Visitation will be held on April 27, 2019, at 8 a.m. and a rosary at 9:30 a.m., at Kings Funeral Home and funeral service at 11 a.m., at St. Henry Catholic Church, Father Matthew Cormier, officiating. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Mausoleum under the direction of King's Funeral Home. Published in American Press on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary