My mother was born on Aug. 24, 1937, to Reginald and Mildred Stonestreet. Destiny would have her go live with relatives in Las Cruces, N.M., when she was a young teenager. In Las Cruces, she received her Bachelor of Science degree as well as meet her late husband, Dr. James Dale Lane. The two were married and moved to Tuscon, Arizona to attend the University of Arizona, where she received a Masters Degree. After graduation they moved to Lake Charles, La. After quite some time of married life they had their only child, Christopher Dale Lane.

My mother taught me what is meant by unconditional love. She dedicated her life to raising a son who was constantly and consistently making increasingly poor descions. And yet her love never faltered. She gave me my love of animals and reading. She taught me to have compassion for all.

The world is now a darker place without her light. In her final years, my mother reconnected with the Lord and renewed her faith. As her final act of kindness she donated her body to science in the hopes it could benefit someone else.

In lieu of flowers and donations I ask you to honor my mother by performing an act of kindness for a stranger.

I will always love you Mother and for now I say goodnight.

Your Loving Son,

Christopher

