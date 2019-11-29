|
Barbara Lee Ford , 84, of Westlake, passed away on Wednesday Nov. 27, 2019, at a local nursing center.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 28 years, Donald Blake Ford; sons, Randy Williams and his wife Jeanna of Carlyss, Rick Williams and his wife Cheryl of Westlake ; step-sons Dennis Fletcher of Lake Charles, Gary Fletcher of Lake Charles , Greg Fletcher and his wife Julie of Lake Charles, Donnie Ford of Westlake, Mickey Ford and his wife Theresa of Moss Bluff; step-daughter Binky Grimes and her husband Bob of Arkansas; brother, Ronnie Budge of Lake Charles ; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Aubrey and Laura Budge , first husband, Arlen Williams and second husband, Billy Wayne Fletcher.
Barbara was born on June 22, 1935, in Westlake to Aubrey and Laura Fleming Budge. She was a lifelong resident of Westlake and was a woman of many interests but loved traveling and socializing. She earned a Master's Degree in Education from McNeese State University and taught for 25 years at Westwood Elementary and S.P. Arnett Middle School in Westlake . She was a member of 1st Baptist Church in Westlake and a woman of abundant faith. Barbara was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and teacher who will be remembered for her warm smile and caring nature.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake, from 10 a.m.-2pm. Services will be held at the 1st Baptist Church of Westlake, at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Prien Memorial Park Cemetery in Lake Charles.
Published in American Press on Nov. 29, 2019