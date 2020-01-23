Home

Barbara Hardy
Barbara Lou Hardy


1935 - 2020
Barbara Lou Hardy Obituary
Barbara Lou Hardy, 84, of Lake Charles, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in a local hospital.
Mrs. Hardy was born on March 3, 1935, in Eunice, La. She was a 1953 graduate of Lockport High School High School in Lockport, La., and furthered her education attending nursing school. Mrs. Hardy met her husband while he was stationed at Chenault and she was working as a telephone operator. They married and she traveled the world with her husband during his career with the U.S. Air Force.
In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, working crossword puzzles and watching tv and movies. She also loved all animals and enjoyed spending time with them.
Those left to cherish her memory are two children, Sharon Vedenhaupt and Gary James Hardy Jr., both of Lake Charles; two granddaughters, Trinity Showalter (Logan) and Stacia Hood; and seven great-grandchildren, Macie Davis, Emmett LeDoux, Grayson LeDoux, Jasmine Hood, Rogue Showalter, Robin Showalter and Stella Luna Coffee.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary James Hardy Sr.; a son, James Hardy; a granddaughter, Serena Hardy; parents, Isabelle and Ivo Victor Reynolds Sr.; and brothers, Ivo Victor Reynolds Jr. and Duane Ernest Reynolds.
Cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's memory to any animal .
Published in American Press on Jan. 23, 2020
