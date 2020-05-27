Barbara Louise Cormier, age 90, passed peacefully surrounded by her family and went home to be reunited with her husband of 56 years, Huiet Cormier. From her birth on May 16, 1930, to her passing on May 24, 2020, she spent her life selflessly loving and serving her family.

Barbara Cormier, born and raised in Indian Bayou, later earned a degree in Elementary Education from the University of Lafayette. While teaching in Sulphur, she met the love of her life while bringing her car to his mechanic shop; he asked her out for coffee and the rest is history. Barbara retired from Calcasieu Parish School Board.

To the world she was Barbara Cormier, but to those who loved her most she was "Mama" and "Nanny." Nanny was completely selfless, always putting her family before herself. Her greatest joy in life was caring for her children and grandchildren. She was also a member of Henning Memorial United Methodist Church.

Barbara was an avid bird watcher. She loved her morning coffee with friends and family where they enjoyed each others company and reminiscing. You never felt more loved or at home that when you were at Nanny's. She loved by serving and giving; it was her greatest gift.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband; parents, Thomas and Beatrice Sarver; brothers, Thomas R. Sarver Jr. and James Sarver.

Those left behind to cherish her memory are her children, Vance Cormier and wife Donna, and Shelley Theriot and husband Mark; grandchildren, Brady Cormier, Stephanie Pender and her husband Trey, Jace Theriot, Jillian Cormier, Matthew Cormier and wife Haley; great-grandchildren, Bryce, Kalli and Karah Pender, Levi Simon, Harper Cormier and Eli Cormier; sister, Grace Mire and husband, Carroll; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from noon until time of service on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. all at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Chapel in Sulphur. The Rev. Ellen Alston will officiate. Burial will be held in Mimosa Pines Cemetery in Carlyss.

Barbara's family would like to say a very special thank you to her loving caregivers, Doll Ardoin and Mary Richard.

