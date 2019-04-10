Home

Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
Barbara Q Willis Obituary
Barbara Q. Willis, 75, of Westlake, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, in Lafayette. Her visitation will be Thursday, April 11, from 10 a.m. until time of service at Heritage Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Thursday, April 11, at 1 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home. The Rev. David Veillon will officiate.
Barbara is survived by her three children, Anthony "Tony" Boucher and Carla Martin of Westlake, LeRenea "Renea" Boucher of Sulphur, and Anna Moak and Virginia Henry of Sulphur; one grandson, Louis J. Boucher and Sarah of Moss Bluff; two sisters, Ruby Dornis of DeRidder, and Roberta Doty of Sugartown; two brothers, Rodney Breaux and Bonnie of Lumberton, Texas, and Lawrence Breaux Sr. and Norma of Hayes, La.; and a host of stepchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Julian and Pernice Quebodeaux; and brother, Edward Lee Quebodeaux.
Barbara enjoyed delivering mail to the Moss Bluff area for 25 years with the USPS. She was an "above avid" collector of lighthouses, and she greatly loved her family and friends.
Published in American Press on Apr. 10, 2019
