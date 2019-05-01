Barret Cole Istre, 28, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Texas as a result of an automobile accident.

He was born on July 17, 1990, in Omaha, Neb., and lived in England until age 6 when his family returned to Sulphur. He had recently moved to Denver, Colo. Barret attended Sulphur High School and was a graduate of Parkview Christian Academy. He was a free spirit. He loved traveling, nature, music, painting and making things. He had a creative nature and was very adventurous. Everyone that met him, loved him and he loved them as well. Barret had a way of bringing people together and making friends wherever he went. He will be especially remembered for his love and kindness.

Survivors include his parents, Kevin and Donna Istre of Sulphur; his brothers, Bryan Istre of Lake Charles, and Blake Istre and Candice Simmons of Denver, Colo.; his grandfather, Darrell Istre and wife Cindy of Houston, Texas; his niece, Blythe Istre; and his aunts, Pam Palumbo and husband Matt, Shanna Landry and husband Elwood, and Sheila Hanks, all of Sulphur, and Pam Haney and husband David of White Oak, Texas. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Peggy Istre, and Al and Sherry Sharp; and uncles, Steven Istre and Michael Istre.

A Celebration of Barret's Life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 3, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. The Rev. Donnie Crane will officiate. Burial will be in Mimosa Pines Cemetery South in Carlyss. Visitation is from 4-9 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday in the funeral home. Published in American Press on May 1, 2019