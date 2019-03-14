Barry Laine McCall, 62, of Lake Charles, La., passed away at his residence on March 11, 2019. A life-long resident of Lake Charles, Barry was born on Oct. 13, 1956, in Jennings, La., to Harley and Alberta Dehart McCall.

Barry worked as an electrician at Firestone Polymers for over 40 years and was a longtime member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. He was the backbone of the bus and children's ministry as he reached out to children of all ages and back grounds. He also served as Deacon at the church for over 30 years.

Barry was the founder and operator of KELB and KEBL, Southern Gospel Christian Radio station, "Eternal Life Broadcasting." He was also an avid ham radio operator. He was a founding member and treasurer of the Southwest Louisiana O Gauge Model Railroad Club. Barry was a "Jack of All Trades," willing to work on anything and help anyone who needed him.

More than any of these activities, the thing he loved more than anything else was spending time with his wife, his children and his grandchildren.

Barry was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Tom McCall.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 40 years, Karen Stephenson McCall; his two daughters, Ashli (Kordell) Nolan and Kimberly Anderson McCall. He also leaves his grandchildren, Kylan Alexander, Hadleigh Anderson, Zane Nolan and Ava Nolan. He also leaves his sister, Jackie (Steve) Hunt; and his brother, Darryl McCall; and his sister-in-law, Carol McCall; along with numerous, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends at Emmanuel Baptist Church on Thursday, March 14, 2019, from 5-9 p.m. and then continuing at the church from 9-11 a.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. officiated by Dr. Michael Shamblin and Dr. Andy Buckley. Burial will follow at Prien Memorial Gardens under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.