Barry Petroski, 67, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, in a Houston, Texas, hospital. Born to Joe and Nikki Petroski, he was a lifelong resident of Lake Charles, La. He enjoyed many outside activities including fishing but he always had a passion for race cars in his early years where he raced sprint cars and was commonly known as "Bear Foot Barry." In his retirement years he developed a skill in woodworking. He was a devoted father and a loving husband. He was a member of St. John the Divine Orthodox Church.

He is survived by his spouse of 46 years, Marie Petroski; two daughters, Amy Lovell and husband Horace Lovell of Lake Charles, and Lori Keefner and husband Bryan Keefner of Katy, Texas; a son, Dwayne Petroski and wife Amber Petroski of Lake Charles; six grandchildren; a twin brother, Larry Petroski and wife Melissa Petroski of Katy, Texas; and a sister, Suzette Shelton of Jeffersonville, Ind.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Fedna Nicholson Myers; father, Joseph Simon Petroski; and brother, Marty Petroski.

His funeral service will be held at Johnson Funeral Home on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 10 a.m. The Rev. Michael Pavez will officiate. Burial will follow the service in Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Johnson Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. with a Typica service to be held at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the start of the service.