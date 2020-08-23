Beatrice gained her wings on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:30 p.m. at her residence in Sulphur, La.

Beatrice was born to Elridge and Agnus Domingue on Aug. 21, 1943 in Lake Charles, La.

Beatrice was an active member of CARC for the last 35 years. She was very active in all aspects of her school. She loved her school very much. Beatrice also loved to play bingo with her sister Betty. She loved all of her baby dolls, especially "Shelly the monkey ".

Beatrice is survived by her sister, Betty Landry of Sulphur, La; one niece, Tina Thompson (Mike) of Sulphur, La; two nephews, Daniel Peshoff (Shelley) of Grand Lake, La and James Owen of Sulphur, La. Also, a very special friend from school, David.

Funeral services will be Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Johnson and Robison funeral home in Sulphur. Burial will be at Hayes Cemetery, everyone is meeting at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 to join the procession to the cemetery.

