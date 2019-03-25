Beatrice "Bea" Guillory Jacobs, 82, of Lake Charles was called home at 4:30 a.m Monday, March 18, 2019, in a local care facility.

Mrs. Jacobs was born in Eunice on Nov. 25, 1936, to the late Leo Guillory Sr. and Onezia Lavergne Guillory. She was a resident of Lake Charles most of her life, where she was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary and the Ladies Auxiliary. Mrs. Jacobs was an X-ray technician for St. Patrick's Hospital for several years before retiring. During this time, she also enjoyed private sitting for the elderly.

She will be remembered for her willingness to always help people and take care of them.

Those left to cherish her memory are a son, Glen R. Jacobs of Houston; daughter, LaDonna M. Jacobs of Lake Charles; daughter-in-law, Carmen E. Jacobs of Houston; siblings, Nelda Landry, Eldridge Guillory Sr., Lionel Michael Guillory and Geneva Preston; four grandchildren, Christina M. Jacobs, Glenda A. Jacobs, Carmen Jacobs and Christopher Gallow; 10 great-grandchildren, Donovan Jacobs, Jacquel Lambert, Avianna Lambert, Thadius Baker, Serenity Baker, LaKei Jacobs, Christopher Gallow Jr., Colby Jacobs Gallow, Caleb Gallow and Kyla Ward; and three great-great-grandchildren, Khyier Jacobs, Zeyla Magee and Jayshawn Baker.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ernest A. Jacobs; children, Kenneth Wayne Jacobs and Gary Carl Jacobs; siblings, Eva Guillory, Hilton Guillory Sr., Alice Gobert, Nelson Guillory, Pearl Reed, Vincent Guillory and Leo Guillory Jr.; and two grandchildren, Alexander Vasquez and Devonte Jacobs.

A funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. The Rev. Wayne LeBleu will officiate. Burial will follow in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until leaving for the church at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, with a rosary being recited at 10 a.m. Published in American Press on Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary