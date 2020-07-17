Beatrice Woodard Kimball, age 93, a native and resident of DeQuincy, La., died on July 15, 2020, at her residence. She was a member of the First Baptist Church for over 70 years. Bea was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. As a young girl, she admired a home on Hall Street and said she would marry the man who bought her that house. In August 1946, she married James E. Kimball and they lived in that house until his death in 2010. Recently, when asked what she would like her obituary to say, she replied "Here lies Bea. Sat on the same corner for 70 years. Wise old owl." Bea continued living in her home until her recent death.

Bea was predeceased by her parents, Lynn and Lela Woodard; four sisters, Jeanette Wilson, Edith Cooley, Frieda Lyons and Ethel Cain; two brothers, Carl Woodard and L.A. Woodard Jr; and one grandchild, Brandon Hoover.

She is survived by three daughters, Judith Ann Nelson and husband Alton of Houston, Texas, Carol Lynn Kimball of Houston, Texas, and Nora B Young and husband Ron of New Windsor, N.Y.; one son, James Thomas Kimball and wife Laura Beth of DeQuincy, La.; six grandchildren, Allan Nelson, Patrick Nelson and wife Angela, Kaitlyn Herron and husband Chris, Kaci Berry and husband Greg, Kiley Kimball and Travis Young; six great-grandchildren, Cole and Hannah Herron, Roald (Rollie) Nelson, Wyatt and Sawyer Berry and Anthony Young; three brothers, Gordon Woodard of Argyle, Texas; and Gene Woodard and Glen Woodard of DeQuincy, La.

During her last few years on this earth, Bea was attended by wonderful caregivers. Each caregiver had a special relationship with her and gave her much joy and happiness in her final years. We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of her caregivers – Valerie Larvadain, Connie Brown, Pearl Goode Thompson, Janet Maddox , Peggy Bellard, Vesta Shirley, Kim Bolton, Nita Suchanek, and especially Susan Royer, who was like a daughter to her.

A celebration of life graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 9 a.m. at the Rigmaiden Cemetery in DeQuincy, La., with the Rev. James Barrett officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity or church of your choice.

Arrangements are being made through Hixson-Snider Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store