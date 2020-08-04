Beauregard Brown III was born Sept. 16, 1935, in DeQuincy, La., the son of Beauregard Brown II and Fannie Richard Brown. He departed this life Thursday, July 30, 2020, in his home.

He attended Grand Avenue Elementary School in DeQuincy, La., and Roosevelt Junior High School in Richmond, Calif. Beauregard Graduated from Charlton-Pollard High School in Beaumont, Texas, in 1953. He graduated with honors from Prairie View A&M College in 1957.

Beauregard Brown III leaves to cherish his memories, Dr. Rose Marie Cooks his devoted sister and Natalie Chandel Cooks his niece from DeQuincy. He also leaves to cherish his memory a host of relatives and friends both near and far. He was preceded in death by his parents, Beauregard Brown II and Fannie Richard; along with his nephew, TSGT Justin Craig Cooks.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in Combre Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service will be Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Paradise Cemetery, 299 Pear St., DeQuincy, LA 70633, under the direction of Combre Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store