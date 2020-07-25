1/1
Belinda Farquhar Strittmatter
Belinda Farquhar Strittmatter, 56, of Moss Bluff, La., passed from this life on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
Belinda graduated from DeRidder High School, class of 1981, and then went on to attend McNeese State University. She was a member of Lakewood Bible Fellowship Church in Lake Charles, La. She was the co-owner of Through the Garden Gate in DeRidder, La. Belinda was incredibly talented and creative; friends would often call her to help them with special occasions. Belinda was very involved in her son Cole's sporting events; she was a proud team mom.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 30 years, Richard Strittmatter of Moss Bluff, La.; son, Robert Cole Strittmatter; mother, Sharon Farquhar of DeRidder, La.; and a host of cousins, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Farquhar; grandparents, U.G. and Hazel Farquhar, J.P. and Lois Galloway.
A private graveside service will be held at Lewis Cemetery in DeRidder, La. Pastor Aaron Terry will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Published in American Press on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
July 24, 2020
I Knew Brenda's grandparents when I was a girl. Hazel was my grandfather Shelby's sister . I regret that I never met Brenda . I offer my sincere condolences to all her family. Pamela (Cole) Self.
Pamela Self
Family
