Belinda Farquhar Strittmatter, 56, of Moss Bluff, La., passed from this life on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Belinda graduated from DeRidder High School, class of 1981, and then went on to attend McNeese State University. She was a member of Lakewood Bible Fellowship Church in Lake Charles, La. She was the co-owner of Through the Garden Gate in DeRidder, La. Belinda was incredibly talented and creative; friends would often call her to help them with special occasions. Belinda was very involved in her son Cole's sporting events; she was a proud team mom.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 30 years, Richard Strittmatter of Moss Bluff, La.; son, Robert Cole Strittmatter; mother, Sharon Farquhar of DeRidder, La.; and a host of cousins, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Farquhar; grandparents, U.G. and Hazel Farquhar, J.P. and Lois Galloway.

A private graveside service will be held at Lewis Cemetery in DeRidder, La. Pastor Aaron Terry will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

