Belinda "Kay" Whitaker, 64, passed away at her residence on Feb. 28, 2020.
She was born on Jan. 21, 1956, in Lake Charles, La., to Eugene and Euta Meche. She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother who had a big heart and enjoyed helping others. She loved the Lord and enjoyed listening to old gospel records, reading books and caring for her two dogs.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Sean Johnson (Kristi), Amy Johnson and Shane Johnson; grandchildren, Ava Johnson, Destani Whitaker, Kendall Whitaker, Dawson Whitaker and Trace Whitaker; sister, Sue Dufour; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Timothy Meche and Kenneth Meche.
Her funeral service will be held at Eastwood Pentecostal Church on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 7 p.m. Pastor Aaron Lopez will officiate. Visitation will take place at the church on Tuesday from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. A private interment will take place at a later date.
Published in American Press on Mar. 3, 2020