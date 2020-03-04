Home

Belva "Toney" (Daigle) O’Blance

Belva "Toney" (Daigle) O’Blance Obituary
Belva "Toney" Daigle O'Blance, a resident of Grand Lake, La., entered heaven March 3, at the age of 81.
She is survived by her children, Elvida Trotti and husband Douglas of Bancroft, Diane "DeeDee" Taylor Aguillard and husband Ray of Big Lake, Marie Jones of Ragley, Barbie Victorian and husband Jimmy of Sweet Lake; 12 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and her sister, Ching Wasmoth of Eunice.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, J. B. O'Blance; son, Holland O'Blance; grandsons, Zachary Taylor and Brandon Taylor; parents, Joseph Holland Daigle and Winnie Ruby Daigle; and her best friend, Larry "Bitsy" Robinson.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 4, from 5 - 9 p.m. and Thursday, March 5, from 9 - 1 p.m. at Grand Lake Faith Temple, 655 LA Hwy 384, Lake Charles, LA 70607. The funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Grand Lake Faith Temple Interment will follow at Broussard Cemetery, Lacassine, La.
Published in American Press on Mar. 4, 2020
