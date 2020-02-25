|
Bennett was born in Jennings, La., on Oct. 9, 1959, to Jackson McNeal and Virginia Jean Fontenot McNeal. He was called from this life on Feb. 23, 2020. Bennett worked as an Assistant Executive Director of CARC in Lake Charles, La., for over 20 years, a job which he loved. Bennett was involved in many organizations including being a first degree knight for the Knights of Columbus, a Spiritual Director for the Faith Renewal, and Director of Religious Education at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He also loved watching football, especially the LSU Tigers and New Orleans Saints, praying the rosary, attending church, and reading. Bennett's greatest love was spending time with his family. Bennett was a kind and loving man who was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Bennett is survived by beloved wife, Monica L. McNeal of Jennings, La.; his four sons, Benjamin Landry of Jennings, La., Bennet McNeal II of Maxie, La., Michael McNeal of Lake Charles, La., Gabriel McNeal of Jennings, La.; his daughter, Ashley McNeal Gay (Blain) of Jennings, La.; his seven grandchildren, Mackenzie, Tanner, Mya, Taygan, Jonah, Sawyer, and Cam; his two sisters, Joline LeJeune of Jennings, La., Julie Burgess od Charenton, La.
Bennett was preceded in death by his parents, Jackson and Virginia McNeal; two brothers, Jerry and Steven McNeal; two brothers-in-law, Donald LeJeune and Rodney Burgess; his niece, Michelle LeJeune.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church for Deacon Bennett Henry McNeal, 60, of Jennings, La., on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at 10 a.m. with Father Susil Fernando officiating. Bennett will be laid to rest in the New Bethany Cemetery in Moss Bluff following his Funeral Mass. Those chosen to honor him as his pallbearers will be Jay McNeal, Michael McNeal, Gabriel McNeal, Blain Gay, Terry LeJeune, Tanner Gay and Jerod McNeal. Honorary pallbearers will Mackenzie Gay and Mya McNeal.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Matthews & Son Funeral Home beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. The family request that visitation resume on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at 8 a.m. until the time of his funeral Mass at 10 a.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews & Son Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Feb. 25, 2020