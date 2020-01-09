Home

Bennie Ryan
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Rosary
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Bennie Stoddard Ryan Jr Obituary
Bennie Stoddard Ryan Jr., 85, of Ramer, Ala., passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in his Alabama residence.
Mr. Ryan was born in Lake Charles on May 12, 1934, as a descendant of the father of Lake Charles, John Jacob Ryan. He was a 1952 graduate of LaGrange High School. The following year in 1953 he married his childhood sweetheart, Marie. Mr. Ryan worked for Dresser Industries in Scotland and Houston until retiring in 1996. In 1999 he moved to Alabama where he lived and worked on his son's farm until 2018. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #4562 and the Oilmen's Association.
In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and golfing. He was an avid LSU football fan. Mr. Ryan adored his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his great-great-grandson and cherished his time spent with them.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 66 years, Marie Calloura Ryan; son, Dr. Patrick Ryan (Susan); daughter, Kathleen Ryan Hagan; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mae and Bennie Ryan Sr.; and a sister, Selima Blankenship.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Deacon Harold Nixon will officiate. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Garden Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the start of the service with a rosary being recited at noon.
Pallbearers will be Steven Bordelon, Remington Miller, James Knife, Chris Cagle, Frank Abate Jr. and Joseph Fontana.
Published in American Press on Jan. 9, 2020
