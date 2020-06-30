Berline Rose Guillory
Berline Rose Guillory, a resident of Lake Charles, La., passed away on June 25, 2020, at the age of 87.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lincoln J. Guillory; her parents, Ernest and Mary Evans; one brother; and two sisters. Berline is survived by her children, Brad "Sly" Guillory (Cynthia Clay), Brian Guillory (Karen) of Lake Charles, La., and Lenette Gauthier (Gerald) of Metairie, La.; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Combre Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation is from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at Combre Funeral Home.

Published in American Press on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
