Bernadotte Berry Reeds, 85, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020. Bernadotte was born on July 1, 1935, to Willie R. Berry and Flora Ella Pinder.

Bernadotte was born in Starks, La., but a lifelong resident of Lake Charles, La., where she was a member of Baptist Faith. After over 30 years of service, Bernadotte retired from the Calcasieu Parish Court house. She also retired as a secretary from Dr. Lynn Speights office after many years of service. She enjoyed traveling, painting, reading and spending time with her family.

Those left to cherish her memory are her three sons, Stephen Ellis and wife Lynda of Lake Charles, La., David Ellis and wife Lana of Lake Charles, La., Michael Mitchell of Lake Charles, La.; one brother, Bill Berry of Deerpark, Texas; five grandchildren, Blaine Ellis, Elyse Ellis Conner, Justin Ellis, Jacob Ellis, Lacy Ellis, all of Lake Charles, La.; and nine great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. The family will have a private graveside service, with Bernadotte being laid to rest at Prien Memorial Park on Monday, July 6, 2020.

