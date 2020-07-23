Bernard Daniel "Bernie" Kadlubar, 80, of Lake Charles, passed away at 8:14 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in the peace of his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Kadlubar was born on Aug. 6, 1939, in West, Texas. He joined the U.S. Army National Guard and was honorably discharged. Mr. Kadlubar moved to Lake Charles in 1972 and began his 34-year career with Sears, working his way up to manager of the automotive center, retiring in 1993. Following retirement, he began working for Landry Supply Napa Auto for the next 20 years as a parts deliverer courier. He was a man of strong faith and was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel for more than 40 years.

He will be remembered for his caring spirit. Mr. Kadlubar was always willing to lend a hand and he never met a stranger. He was a friend to many and was affectionately called "Mr. K" and he was a loving and proud grandfather who adored his grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 56 years, Hattie Kadlubar of Lake Charles; daughter, Tina Kadlubar Reggie of Lake Charles; sons, Daniel Curtis Kadlubar (Tracie) of Lake Charles, and Bernard John Kadlubar (Kathryn) of Houston, Texas; brothers, Joe Kadlubar (Leona) of Leroy, Texas, Jerry Kadlubar of West, Texas, and Robert Kadlubar (Mary) of Montgomery, Texas; and six grandchildren, Gabby and Ally Kadlubar, Jonah and Sofia Reggie, and Drew and Emma Kadlubar.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Annie and Josef Kadlubar; a sister, Martha Kadlubar; son-in-law, Paul Peter Reggie; and sister-in-law, Merlene Kadlubar.

A funeral Mass will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church. The Rev. Paul Jussen will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will begin on Friday from 10 a.m. until leaving for the church at 2 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 1:30 p.m.

In compliance with current COVID 19 order, we respectfully request gatherings be limited and all attendants wear face masks.

