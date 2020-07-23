1/1
Bernard Daniel "Bernie" Kadlubar
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernard Daniel "Bernie" Kadlubar, 80, of Lake Charles, passed away at 8:14 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in the peace of his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Kadlubar was born on Aug. 6, 1939, in West, Texas. He joined the U.S. Army National Guard and was honorably discharged. Mr. Kadlubar moved to Lake Charles in 1972 and began his 34-year career with Sears, working his way up to manager of the automotive center, retiring in 1993. Following retirement, he began working for Landry Supply Napa Auto for the next 20 years as a parts deliverer courier. He was a man of strong faith and was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel for more than 40 years.
He will be remembered for his caring spirit. Mr. Kadlubar was always willing to lend a hand and he never met a stranger. He was a friend to many and was affectionately called "Mr. K" and he was a loving and proud grandfather who adored his grandchildren.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 56 years, Hattie Kadlubar of Lake Charles; daughter, Tina Kadlubar Reggie of Lake Charles; sons, Daniel Curtis Kadlubar (Tracie) of Lake Charles, and Bernard John Kadlubar (Kathryn) of Houston, Texas; brothers, Joe Kadlubar (Leona) of Leroy, Texas, Jerry Kadlubar of West, Texas, and Robert Kadlubar (Mary) of Montgomery, Texas; and six grandchildren, Gabby and Ally Kadlubar, Jonah and Sofia Reggie, and Drew and Emma Kadlubar.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Annie and Josef Kadlubar; a sister, Martha Kadlubar; son-in-law, Paul Peter Reggie; and sister-in-law, Merlene Kadlubar.
A funeral Mass will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church. The Rev. Paul Jussen will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will begin on Friday from 10 a.m. until leaving for the church at 2 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 1:30 p.m.
In compliance with current COVID 19 order, we respectfully request gatherings be limited and all attendants wear face masks.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Rosary
01:30 PM
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Funeral Mass
02:30 PM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
13 entries
July 23, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Dovie Hanzlicek
July 23, 2020
Uncle Bernie will be missed. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Dovie Hanzlicek
Family
July 23, 2020
My heart breaks for you. May God lift you up and hold you tightly. All my love
Kathy Kingsley
Friend
July 23, 2020
Uncle Bernard going to miss seeing you and your family when West Feast rolls around. Especially going to miss your sense of humor and cajun jokes. My condolence to the family. Your loving nephew Vince Kadlubar
Vince Kadlubar
Family
July 23, 2020
Tina and family,
I am so sorry to hear of the loss of your dad. Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Brenda Wilkinson
Friend
July 23, 2020
Tina and Sofia, I am so sorry to hear of this. Please know that my thoughts and prayers are with you and the rest of your family. If anything is needed, please do not hesitate to let me know. I love you both.
Cheree Chapman
Friend
July 23, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 23, 2020
Kadlubar family, Bernard was my mother’s first cousin (Albina Kadlubar Barton) she talked a lot about “The Kadlubar boys, and I remember visiting Uncle Joe and Aunt Annie in West. May God comfort you in your time of sorrow.
Shirley Barton Allen
Family
July 23, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to our beautiful family . Uncle Bernard was one of kind that God created to entertain and bless us all with his loving spirit . We love him dearly and he will be greatly missed . We love you all and pray God comforts you each and every day . Heaven definitely received a very special angel . Rest In Peace Uncle Bernard
Love Ray & Rose
Ray & Rose Parma
Family
July 23, 2020
bernie,so about your dad. andy was your good friend
geri hebert
July 22, 2020
Tina, my deepest sympathy on the earth of your dad. May your memory of him give y'all peace in the coming days.
Susy Courville
Friend
July 22, 2020
So very sorry for your loss, my sympathy to all of you.
Melba Stine
Friend
July 22, 2020
Tina, we are so very sorry for your loss.
We are praying for you and your family.
Mark & Cyndi LeJeune.
Cyndi LeJeune
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved