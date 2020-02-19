|
Bernard "Tee" Leger, 85, of Lake Charles, La., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.
He was born on Oct. 7, 1934, to Philbert and Utella Touchet Leger in Duson, La. He answered the call to serve his country at the age of 23, entering into the U.S. Army in 1957. Upon receiving an honorable discharge, he returned home in 1959 where he met his wife to be; Velma Comeaux. They were married on Aug. 20, 1960, making Lake Charles their home. He was an operator for Olin Chemical Company, serving 25 years until his retirement in 1992.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening, his specialty was vegetables. He loved growing the food that his wife would cook.
He was welcomed into Heaven by his parents; his siblings, Alvin, Leta, Gladys, Ben, and Marie; and a brother-in-law, Francis Comeaux.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 59 years, Velma; sisters-in-law, Judy, Audrey, Sandra; a brother-in-law, Herbert Wedlock; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will welcome friends on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles, Chapel of Lilies beginning at 9:30 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be begin at 1 p.m. Funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. with burial to follow at Highland Memorial Gardens.
Published in American Press on Feb. 19, 2020