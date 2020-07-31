1/1
Bernard Robert Beaco
Bernard Robert Beaco, age 87, passed away peacefully at the Harbor Hospice Inpatient Facility in Lake Charles. He was a native of New Orleans, La. He was a Lake Charles resident since 1955.
Bernard was band director for 30 years, first at W.O. Boston High School and ending his career at Lake Charles-Boston High School. He was a devoted member of St. Henry's Catholic Church where he served as usher for many years. He was a member of the Knights of St. Peter Claver, the Lake Charles SERRA Club, and the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem. He served many years as a member of the Board of Directors of the Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitor's Bureau.
He was a life member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity and was very active in the Lake Charles Alumni Chapter. Bernard was an active participant in several Mardi Gras organizations. He was a founding member of Krewe de Classique and was a charter member of the Krewe de Charlie Sioux. He was a member of the Board of Directors for Mardi Gras of Southwest Louisiana.
Survivors include his daughter, Yolande Harden of Reno, Nev.; grandson, Jason Scott; and great-grandchildren, Janiya and Jakorei Scott; sisters, Audrey Beaco Celistan and Lois Beaco Holloway, both of Baton Rouge, La.; brother, Reginald Beaco Sr. of New Orleans, La.; several sisters-in-law; one brother-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Public visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 1, at Combre Funeral Home from 8 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. The funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at St. Henry's Catholic Church. Note: Attendance at the viewing and the funeral service is limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are required and social distancing will be implemented. The funeral service will be live streamed at the following link to facilitate remote viewing: https://www.facebook.com/sthenrycc/video. There will be a private internment.

Published in American Press on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
08:00 - 09:45 AM
Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
AUG
1
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Henry's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
1200 Mill St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 436-3341
