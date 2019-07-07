Home

Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-2446
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Creel Memorial Chapel
Reeves, LA
Bernetta Sue Parker


1950 - 2019
Bernetta Sue Parker Obituary
Bernetta Sue Parker, 69, of Lake Charles, La., passed away July 2, 2019.
Native and lifelong resident of Lake Charles, Bernetta Sue Parker was born on Jan. 10, 1950 to C.J. "Pop" LeJeune Sr. and Leah Leger. She was a co-owner at S and L Construction Company. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Those left to cherish her memory is Husband of 52 years, Larry Parker of Lake Charles; son, Larry Parker Jr. of Lake Charles; daughters, Regina Carrol Gray and husband Darrell of Reeves, Candi Dunn of Ragley, brother C.J. LeJeune Jr. of Moss Bluff; sisters, Shirley Duhon of Moss Bluff and Peggy Bell of Lake Charles; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, C.J. "Pop" LeJeune Sr. and Leah Leger; son, Waylon Parker; sisters, Betty Jean Warden and Linda McKay; and three grandkids.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday June13, 2019, at the Creel Memorial Chapel in Reeves, La. Cremation has been entrusted to Hixson Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on July 7, 2019
