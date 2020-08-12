1/1
Bernice Johnson
1935 - 2020
Bernice Johnson, 85, of Lake Charles, La., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in a local care facility.
Mrs. Johnson was born in Scott, La., and lived most of her life in Lake Charles. She was a loving mother and grandmother, having raised not only her children but her grandchildren. She enjoyed working with her flowers, and gardening. Mrs. Johnson was a faithful member of St. Margaret Catholic Church and Catholic Daughters. She will be remembered as a strong woman of family, faith and prayer.
She leaves to cherish her memory, two sons, Joseph Johnson Jr. (Susan) of Longville, Patrick Johnson (Pamela) of Grand Prairie, Texas; two daughters, Deborah Johnson Demarest of Lake Charles, and Theresa Johnson Matt (Michael) of LeBleu Settlement; one sister, Lea Verdy Bellard of Sulphur; brother, Russell Hoffpauir of Lake Charles; 14 grandchildren; and 34 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ina Joseph Johnson Sr.; and two sons, Raphael Louis Johnson and Terry John Johnson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at St. Margaret Catholic Church. Father Samuel Orsot will officiate. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation Thursday will be from noon until 12:30 p.m. in the funeral home.

Published in American Press on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
12:00 - 12:30 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
AUG
13
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. Margaret Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
