|
|
Bernice M. Gani, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 24, 2019. Bernice was born May 25, 1925, in Lake Charles, the daughter of late Robert and Mary Eddy Gani.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Faris Gani, Floyd F. Gani, Jack H. Gani, and William Gani, her sister Mary Louise Gani, and nephew Samuel Robert Klinger.
Survivors include her sisters, Irene Gani Klinger of New Orleans and Betty Rae Gani Khoury and husband Fred of Waco, Texas. Bernice is also survived by nieces and nephews, Carol Gani Goings, Diane Gani Jackson, Robert Michael Gani, Gregory Gani, Dr. Mary Klinger Martin, Cynthia Khoury Badrak, Fredrick Robert Khoury and Sharon Khoury Carroll; and great nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, with visitation before the service beginning at 9 a.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepard. A burial will be held at Graceland Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Londa Brumefield, Syble Guillory and Rhonda Bilbo for the care, compassion and friendship they gave Bernice.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials in memory of Bernice be made to the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepard or Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School, 715 Kirkman St. Lake Charles, LA 70601.
Published in American Press on Oct. 26, 2019