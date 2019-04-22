Bernie Lee "Bo" Huddle, 65, of Lake Charles, La., passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, in her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Bo was born March 27, 1954, in Winchester, Ky., to Emory and Edith Bowen. She was a graduate of Montgomery County High School and McNeese State University.

Bo was a realtor with Century 21 Bono in Lake Charles for approximately 15 years. Prior to that, she was a paralegal for several local law firms for 20 years. During her career, she served on the Southwest Louisiana Board of Realtors. She was a member of the Krewe of Barataria and Krewe du Club de la Contree. She was a fan of the New Orleans Saints and Kentucky Wildcats basketball.

She was a woman of many talents, including sewing, gardening and cooking. She was an excellent cook. She was also a "professional shopper," and enjoyed shopping for antiques and going to flea markets. She was full of life and loved traveling and spending time with her beloved grandchildren, to whom she was affectionately known as "Ma Bo."

Bo is preceded in death by her parents, and her beloved "Granny."

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, David Huddle; children, David Burrus Jr. of Norfolk, Va., Mary Burrus of Richmond, Va., Marcus Griffey and his wife Kimberly of Tampa, Fla., and Katherine Hanks and her husband Luke of Lake Charles; stepchildren, Becky Montgomery and her husband Todd of Lake Charles and Brady Huddle of Shreveport, La.; grandchildren, Christian, Kalista, Bella, Jonah, Amber, Hayden, Avery, Isabelle, Griffin, Sarah, Claire and Lee; and great-grandchildren, Carson and Alaina.

The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home. A Funeral Liturgy will begin at 5 p.m., officiated by Rev. D. Seth Donald. Cremation is entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. A private burial will take place at a later date in Happy Top, Ky.