Bertha Champagne "Bert" Cannon
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bertha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bertha (Bert) Champagne Cannon, beloved mother and grandmother, age 75, passed away peacefully May 22, 2020 after a long fight with Parkinson's Dementia. She was the much loved mother of Lucy Bevil (Bill) of Lake Charles and cherished grandmother of Jessica Templeton (Jared) of Lake Charles. She was also precious to many other family members and friends.
She was born on June 12, 1944 to Wilton and Lucy Champagne in Lake Charles. Bert lived a full life as a wonderful mother, homemaker, grandmother, and in her later years retired from the Coushatta Casino Resort in Kinder. She enjoyed cooking and baking (her chocolate pies were a family favorite), loved listening to music and dancing, and treasured spending time with family and friends. The greatest gift she gave to those closest to her was unconditional love. She will be remembered for living her life with strength, courage, and grace.
She was preceded in death by her sons, William (Buddy) Ernest Brown, Jr., and Shannon Vince Brown; her parents, Wilton and Lucy Champagne; and her sisters, Elizabeth Judice, and Vivian Hebert.
Visitation will begin at Johnson Funeral Home on Tuesday May 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. and will continue until the 2 p.m. A celebration of Bert's life will begin at 2 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Brad Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Consolata Cemetery.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the caring staff members and volunteers of Golden Age of Welsh and Heart of Hospice, Dr. Susan Ieyoub, and her special friend, Cecil Lachney.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
Send Flowers
MAY
26
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
Send Flowers
MAY
26
Burial
Consolata Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved