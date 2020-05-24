Bertha (Bert) Champagne Cannon, beloved mother and grandmother, age 75, passed away peacefully May 22, 2020 after a long fight with Parkinson's Dementia. She was the much loved mother of Lucy Bevil (Bill) of Lake Charles and cherished grandmother of Jessica Templeton (Jared) of Lake Charles. She was also precious to many other family members and friends.

She was born on June 12, 1944 to Wilton and Lucy Champagne in Lake Charles. Bert lived a full life as a wonderful mother, homemaker, grandmother, and in her later years retired from the Coushatta Casino Resort in Kinder. She enjoyed cooking and baking (her chocolate pies were a family favorite), loved listening to music and dancing, and treasured spending time with family and friends. The greatest gift she gave to those closest to her was unconditional love. She will be remembered for living her life with strength, courage, and grace.

She was preceded in death by her sons, William (Buddy) Ernest Brown, Jr., and Shannon Vince Brown; her parents, Wilton and Lucy Champagne; and her sisters, Elizabeth Judice, and Vivian Hebert.

Visitation will begin at Johnson Funeral Home on Tuesday May 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. and will continue until the 2 p.m. A celebration of Bert's life will begin at 2 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Brad Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Consolata Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the caring staff members and volunteers of Golden Age of Welsh and Heart of Hospice, Dr. Susan Ieyoub, and her special friend, Cecil Lachney.

