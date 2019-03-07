|
|
Bertha Fuselier Hose, 87, a lifelong resident of Lake Charles, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, Feb. 26, 2019, at 4:10 a.m. at Consolata Nursing Home in New Iberia, LA.
Visitation will be observed on Saturday, March 9, 2018, at the Stevens Funeral Home, 823 North Shattuck Street Lake Charles, LA 70601 from 11 A.M. until funeral services beginning at 12 Noon. Pastor Gloria Coleman Ned will officiate the services. Bertha will be laid to rest in the Combre Memorial Park.
Memories of Bertha will forever remain in the hearts of her two grandchildren, Elizabeth Pradia & Jarence Lee; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Junius Fuselier; her caretakers, Lucy Collins & Clifton Ben and a host of other relatives and friends.
Bertha was preceded in death by her son, Herman "Butch" Fuscelier; her husband, Leory Hose; her parents, Joseph & Mary B Fuselier; and her siblings, Murphy Fuselier, Clarence Fuselier, Jessie Fuselier, Lawrence Fuselier, Mable Collins, Beatrice Chambers, Pearl Marie Fuselier, Elnora Ben and Rita Fuselier.
The Jones Funeral Home, Inc. of Morgan City, Franklin, Jeanerette, and Houma has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in American Press on Mar. 7, 2019