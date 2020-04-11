Home

Beryl Lee
Beryl "Bobbie" Lee


1948 - 2020
Beryl "Bobbie" Lee Obituary
Beryl Marie Lee, 71, of Lake Charles, La., died at 9:13 a.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020, in a local care facility.
Ms. Lee was born Nov. 21, 1948, in Lafayette, La. She was raised in Ville Platte, La., where she graduated high school. During her younger years, she worked as a beautician and later as a certified nurse in home health. She was a longtime member of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting, watching movies and taking care of others.
Ms. Lee is survived by her sons, David Ortego and wife Kim of Lake Charles, Corey David and wife Sonya of Amite, La., and Randy David and wife Lee of Lake Charles; brother, Norris Lee and wife Mary of Ville Platte, La.; lifelong friend, Beryl Deshotel; grandchildren, Samantha, Makayla, Katie, Deaven, Rosita, Austin, Haley, Tristan and Niki; and great-grandchild, Piper.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dillard and Lena Lee; brother, Bobby Lee; sister, Geraldine Lee; and grandson, Brian Ortego.
Her cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home. The family will have a private memorial at a later time.
Published in American Press on Apr. 11, 2020
