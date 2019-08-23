|
Betty Ann Carrier, 83, was born Nov. 6, 1935, in Lake Charles, La., to Sidney (1992) and Jane Orphey (1987) Carrier. A lifelong resident of Lake Charles, she was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She was 1954 Cum Sum Laude graduate of Sacred Heart Colored School, also a Valedictorian graduate of McNeese State University with a Batchelor's in Arts, 1961 and a Master's in 1996. She was a member of the McNeese Golden Scholars, being the only African American, also the McNeese Messiah Choir for 47 years. She worked with the Calcasieu Parish School Board from 1961 to 1994, retiring after 33 years of service. From 1996 to 2018 she worked at various schools throughout the parish, giving the community a total of 52 years educating our children. She also taught Belly Dancing. She was a charter member with Krewe DeClassique Mardi Gras for thirty two years, serving as Queen in 2017, Duchess in 2009, Attendant to Queen in 2007, and Princess in 1995. Betty taught at CCD at Sacred Heart, was an original choir member, and a canter for 4:30 Saturday Mass.
She departed this life Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at 12:20 p.m. in Lake Charles.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her cousin and caregiver, Melody Ann Carrier; two nieces and one great-nephew of New York; Johnny, her special friend, whom his entire family, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and cousins adopted Betty (Boo) into their family over 27 years ago; and a host of cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Patricia Cooper (1985); and her brother, Robert Bobby Carrier (2005).
Her funeral will be noon Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Father Richard Uche Adiukwu will officiate. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Mausoleum. Visitation will be Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. in the church.
Published in American Press on Aug. 23, 2019