|
|
Betty Ann Laurents, 82, returned Home after a long and lovely life here on Earth.
Betty was born on Aug. 6, 1937, to Wallace and Elda Istre in Midland, La.
She met Curtis Lee Laurents shortly after high school and they were married in 1954. They made Crowley, La., their home, together welcoming five children; Roxanne, Tammy, Terry, Cherie and Scotty. In 1957, upon Curtis accepting a job at Olin Chemical, the family relocated to Lake Charles. On April 8, 1968, Betty accepted a job with the Lake Charles City Clerk of Court as a Deputy Clerk.
Her family best remember her strong Christian Faith, kindness, warmth and selfless nature. She was a wonderful, loving and caring mother, a skillful seamstress and she took pride in providing for her family. Whether it was a hot meal or clothing she made for her children. Her hospitality was unwavering and the door always open for someone in need.
During her employment for the City Court, she eventually became the official City Clerk under Mayor Suddeth. Upon retirement in 2002, Mayor Randy Roach signed a Proclamation; recognizing June 19 as "Betty Laurents Day." In the proclamation she was honored for her devout faith to her church "Glad Tidings Assembly of God," as a member of the Louisiana City Court Clerk's Association and the Parents Who Care Organization. The 34 years of dedicated service; moving from a Deputy Clerk to the Clerk. She was Clerk for the Civil Section of the City Court in August 1982. Working with Judges Tom Quirk and John Hood as well as all the employees at City Court. They expressed their appreciation of her knowledge, experiences and wonderful attitude towards life. Accompanying her Proclamation was an article in the American Press.
During her retirement years, she fully enjoyed life as Grandma; spending every available moment at their games or special occasions.
She was welcomed into Heaven by her husband of 62 years; her parents; and siblings.
She is survived by her children, Roxanne (Daniel) Lonthier, Tammy Young, Terry (Kelly) Laurents, Cherie Laurents and Scotty (Gale) Laurents; grandchildren, Stephanie (Brandon) Landreneau, Jessica Lonthier, Rachael (Van) Miller, Sarah Bercier, Matthew Lonthier, Erica Young, Michael Scott (Stephanie) Young, Lee Ann Byers, Casey Laurents, Aaron Laurents; great-grandchildren, Lizabeth, Philip, Benjamin, Weston, Rose, Grace, Charles, Jordyn, Brady and Cameron.
The family will host a private family service, with Betty being laid to rest at Highland Memorial Gardens on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Published in American Press on Apr. 3, 2020