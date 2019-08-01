|
Betty Ann Manchac, 66, passed away at her residence on Monday, July 29, 2019.
She was born on Sept. 14, 1952, in Lake Charles, La.
She is survived by her daughter, Angela Tanous; son, Damon Tanous (Shelly); grandchildren, Andrew Tanous, Claire Tanous, Kendall Duhon and Keegan Duhon; and numerous other loving family members.
She was preceded in death by a son, Jonathon Tanous; and parents, Fred and Ollie Thompson.
A gathering of family and friends to celebrate her life will be held at Johnson Funeral Home from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Aug. 1, 2019