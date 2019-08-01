Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Betty Manchac
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Manchac
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Ann Manchac


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Ann Manchac Obituary
Betty Ann Manchac, 66, passed away at her residence on Monday, July 29, 2019.
She was born on Sept. 14, 1952, in Lake Charles, La.
She is survived by her daughter, Angela Tanous; son, Damon Tanous (Shelly); grandchildren, Andrew Tanous, Claire Tanous, Kendall Duhon and Keegan Duhon; and numerous other loving family members.
She was preceded in death by a son, Jonathon Tanous; and parents, Fred and Ollie Thompson.
A gathering of family and friends to celebrate her life will be held at Johnson Funeral Home from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now