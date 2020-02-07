|
Betty Ann LeBlanc Roberts, born July 9, 1930, daughter of the late Reaul and Stella LeBlanc, passed away in a local care facility, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at the age of 89.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Mandy Roberts Soileau (Kent); siblings, Helen Moreau, Billy Ray LeBlanc; grandson, Ethan James Soileau.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Rhea Roberts; siblings, Margie Verret, Lois Belaire, Benny, Carroll and little Jimmy LeBlanc.
Betty graduated from Lacassine High and worked for Kelly Weber as a secretary. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, where she sang in the church choir. Betty had a talent for needle-point, sewing and working crossword puzzles.
A Mass of Christian Burial is Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at 10 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. The Rev. Rojo Antony, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Lacassine Cemetery under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. Visitation is Friday in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. and will resume Saturday from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.
The family would like to especially thank Brighton Bridge Hospice and the staff at Resthaven Nursing Home.
Published in American Press on Feb. 7, 2020