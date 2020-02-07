Home

Services
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
(337) 582-2291
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:30 PM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Betty Ann (LeBlanc) Roberts


1930 - 2020
Betty Ann (LeBlanc) Roberts Obituary
Betty Ann LeBlanc Roberts, born July 9, 1930, daughter of the late Reaul and Stella LeBlanc, passed away in a local care facility, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at the age of 89.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Mandy Roberts Soileau (Kent); siblings, Helen Moreau, Billy Ray LeBlanc; grandson, Ethan James Soileau.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Rhea Roberts; siblings, Margie Verret, Lois Belaire, Benny, Carroll and little Jimmy LeBlanc.
Betty graduated from Lacassine High and worked for Kelly Weber as a secretary. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, where she sang in the church choir. Betty had a talent for needle-point, sewing and working crossword puzzles.
A Mass of Christian Burial is Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at 10 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. The Rev. Rojo Antony, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Lacassine Cemetery under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. Visitation is Friday in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. and will resume Saturday from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.
The family would like to especially thank Brighton Bridge Hospice and the staff at Resthaven Nursing Home.
Published in American Press on Feb. 7, 2020
