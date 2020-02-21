|
Betty Blanchard Faulk, 91, passed away Feb. 20, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.
She was a resident of Grand Lake, where she was a member of St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters, past member of the Ladies Alter Society and a CCD Teacher. She received the medal for Devoted Services from the Lake Charles Diocese. Betty retired from the Cameron Parish School Board where she served as Lunchroom manager. Her hobbies were traveling to religious sites, playing bingo and games on her IPad and going to the casino's. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend.
She is survived by her sons, Denis Faulk (Sedelia) of Bossier City, Lee Faulk (Juanell) of Grand Lake; daughters, Ann Nunez (Kenneth) of Opelousas, Karen Nunez (Jessie) of Grand Lake, Louetta Falcon (Keith) of Lumberton, Texas, Loretta Piraro (John) of Lake Charles, Gerri Hendrix (Craig) of Grand Lake, Frances Davis (Walter) of Grand Lake; 16 grandchildren; four step grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and five step great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence "Neg" Faulk; son-in-law, Earl Gaspard; and great-grandchild, Tanner Langhart.
Pallbearers are her grandsons, Michael Faulk, Eric Nunez, Brian Falcon, Earl Gaspard, Randall Faulk and Russell Faulk.
Honorary Pallbearers are granddaughters, Chris Nunez, Lori Nunez, Sara McGee, Jennifer Prather, Melissa Langhart, Emily Fuselier, Dawn Quibodeaux, Tori Daigle, Cassandra Duhon and Mallary Davis.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church. Msgr. James Gaddy will officiate. Visitation will be Sunday from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. and resuming Monday at 8 a.m. until procession at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Burial will follow at Grand Lake Cemetery.
The family would like to thank her sitters, Nadine Rayon, Becky Blanchard and Heart of Hospice for the care given to our mother.
Published in American Press on Feb. 21, 2020