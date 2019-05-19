Home

Snider Funeral Home
205 West Harrison Street
Dequincy, LA 70633
(337) 786-6000
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hixson-Snider Funeral Home
205 West Harrison Street
Dequincy, LA
View Map
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hixson-Snider Funeral Home
205 West Harrison Street
Dequincy, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Hixson-Snider Funeral Home
205 West Harrison Street
Dequincy, LA
View Map
Betty "Blondie" (Smith) Clark Obituary
Betty "Blondie" Smith Clark, 82, went to sit at the Lord's Table with her loved ones on Friday, May 17, 2019.
Blondie was born Sept. 3, 1936, in Dequincy, La., where she lived all of her life. She was known for her love of The Lord and compassion and love of others, especially her children and grandchildren. She was a generous lady and someone that could make a friend everywhere she went.
Survivors include her children, David (Coleen) Clark, Charles "Charlie" (Valerie) Clark, James "J.R." (Tina) Clark, Deborah (Mike) VanNetta and Thomas "Tom" (Carrie) Clark; 13 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; one sister, Lorette Johnston; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Blondie was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Leon, "Toady" Clark; her parents, Lonnie and Emma Smith; four brothers, Turman Smith, Herman Smith, Jessie Smith, and her "best friend"/brother, Lonnie (Nubbin) Smith Jr.; and five sisters, Mary Brown, Vernice Marcantel, Irene Jones, Lela Clements and Lorena Ferguson. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be given to the church or .
Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, May 19, in Hixson-Snider Funeral Home in Dequincy. Rev. Lee Thomas will officiate. Burial will be in Rigmaiden Cemetery under the direction of Hixson-Snider Funeral Home. Visitation is from 2-9 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home and from 8 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in American Press on May 19, 2019
