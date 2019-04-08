Home

JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME
4321 LAKE STREET
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Betty Duhon
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME
4321 LAKE STREET
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Rosary
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME
4321 LAKE STREET
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME
4321 LAKE STREET
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME
4321 LAKE STREET
Lake Charles, LA 70605
More Obituaries for Betty Duhon
Betty (McCabe) Duhon


Betty (McCabe) Duhon Obituary
Betty McCabe Duhon, 91, of Lake Charles died Saturday, April 06, 2019 peacefully, in the comfort of her home.
Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, April 13, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Monsignor Daniel Torres will officiate. Interment will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. Friday, with a rosary beginning at 6 p.m. Visitation will be continue from 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Apr. 8, 2019
