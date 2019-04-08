|
|
Betty McCabe Duhon, 91, of Lake Charles died Saturday, April 06, 2019 peacefully, in the comfort of her home.
Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, April 13, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Monsignor Daniel Torres will officiate. Interment will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. Friday, with a rosary beginning at 6 p.m. Visitation will be continue from 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Apr. 8, 2019