Betty Fontenot, faithful servant of the Lord, passed from this life on Aug. 3, 2020, at the age of 90, holding her husband's hand and surrounded by their children. She was born Oct. 3, 1929, in Lacassine, La., daughter of the late Elton Foreman and Anita Bourque Foreman.
Despite her modest height, Betty was a fierce competitor in basketball for the Lacassine High School Cardinals. She married the love of her life, Claude Adam Fontenot, on June 7, 1947. They welcomed five children: Glenda, Ellen, Steve, Claudia and Jenny. She gave her life to Christ in her early 20s and faithfully served as pastor's wife at Centerville Baptist Church, Centerville, La.; Oberlin Baptist Church, Oberlin, La.; Kaplan Baptist Church, Kaplan, La.; First Baptist Church, Golden Meadow, La.; Trinity Baptist Church, New Iberia, La.; and First Baptist Church, Rayne, La. She supported Claude in many, many interim pastorates after retirement. She was passionate about serving the Lord and she beautifully and humbly fulfilled her calling.
Betty was known by her family for her kindness, affection, feistiness, mischief, sewing skills, delicious Cajun cooking and inability to go to bed at family gatherings for fear of missing out on fun. She was also known as grandmother extraordinaire. As one great-niece expressed, "Her kind words made you feel so loved. I want to be more like her. We all have a choice and I want to spread nothing but love and kindness. I don't want to be like Bonnie and Clyde anymore -- I want to be like Betty and Claude."
She was predeceased by her parents; and her daughter-in-law, Barbara (Babs) Tooke Fontenot.
She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Claude Adam Fontenot; daughter Glenda Fontenot (Pat Neff Hardesty) of Bellaire, TX; daughter Ellen Fontenot (Rick Leidal) of Castle Rock, CO: grandson Monte McCune (Jordan): Ashton and Saryn; grandson Jason Leidal; son Steven Guy Fontenot (Kristi) of Castle Rock, CO: grandson Brad Fontenot (Kari): Mikayla, Kaitlyn, Alex, Caleb, and Abby; grandson Josh Stanley: Aiko; granddaughter Christie Fontenot Parker (Nathan): Noah, Clara and Claude; granddaughter Jenn Stanley Hawkins (Cody): Pepper, Holton and Brecklee; grandson John Claude Fontenot (Mandy): Wyatt and Amelie; grandson Joel Stanley: Charis, Kalyn and Josh; grandson Jesse Stanley; grandson Jon Stanley (Katie): Lennon; grandson Jordan Stanley (Heather): Tristan and Arlo; grandson Jared Stanley (Julia): Fynn and Talyn; granddaughter Joy Stanley Morehead (Cody): Afton and Cohen; grandson J Austin Stanley (Mitch Clough); granddaughter Julee Stanley; and granddaughter Jensyn Stanley; daughter Claudia Fontenot (Jimmy Olander) of Franklin, TN: grandsons Max and Tank Olander; and daughter Jenny Fontenot Howell of Shreveport, LA: granddaughter Anna Howell.
Betty is also survived by sister Shirley Sue Foreman Goss (Shirley Ross); brother Floyd Edward Foreman (Judy); and sister Linda Faye Foreman Guidry (Larry); and a host of adored nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be held at Hixson Funeral Home of Welsh on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family will not be present for the public viewing. A private service for immediate family will be held at a later date, with Bro. Pat Deshotel officiating. A link to view the virtual funeral service will be posted here at a later date. Burial will be at a later date at Pine Hill Cemetery. Service flowers designed by daughter-in-law Kristi Fontenot.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.hixsonwelsh.com.
The family would like to express their gratitude for the extraordinary care of the doctors, nurses, and caregivers at Memorial Hospital of Lake Charles, especially Dr. Mark LaFuria. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to their beloved church: First Baptist Church of Welsh (Betty Fontenot Memorial), 500 S. Adams Street, Welsh, LA 70591.