Betty Gene Arthur Golemon


1944 - 2020
Betty Gene Arthur Golemon Obituary
Betty Gene Arthur Golemon was born July 4, 1944 and passed from her earthly home to her Heavenly residence April 2, 2020 at the age of 75.
She was preceded in death by her precious baby boy, Jeffrey Golemon; her parents Elmer and Lillian Arthur; her two brothers Joseph and Terry Arthur.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Millard Sherwood Golemon. Her two children and their families: Marla Celona Golemon Chatagnier (Bert) and their two children Jeffrey and Hayley Chatagnier; Matthew Sherwood Golemon (Holly) and son Parker Golemon. Betty has two surviving siblings Nelda Arthur Zielinski (Steve) and Roland Arthur (Gloria Faye) and numerous nieces and nephews and lifelong friends/fellow divers Michael Harrington, Ned Dautriel and many, many more.
Betty came to Lake Charles as a Northwestern State University graduate teacher, met the love of her life Sherwood, married and lived the rest of her life in Lake Charles. She left teaching after a couple of years and she and Sherwood opened Venture Sports, a scuba diving shop. They went on many dive adventures all over the world with friends and family.
Other than being an avid traveling diver she loved reading, cooking, playing games, gardening and being with her family and grandchildren.
Cremation entrusted to Hixson Funeral home, a graveside service will be held at a later date at the Black Jack Cemetery in Allen Parish followed by fellowship at the Old Place.
Published in American Press on Apr. 5, 2020
