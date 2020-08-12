Betty Gilbert Comeaux, 84, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in a local hospice facility.

Mrs. Comeaux was born on July 11, 1936, in Welsh, La., to Marcel and Orelia Benoit Gilbert. She was an active member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sulphur. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters, and was CCD Coordinator at one time. She was a loving mother and grandmother, and will be dearly missed by her family.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Renee Lanier (Vince) of Conroe, Texas; and her son, Brian Comeaux of Sulphur, La.; two brothers, Johnny Gilbert, and Hilliard Gilbert (Dot), both of Lafayette, La.; six grandchildren; and a brood of great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Errol Lee Comeaux; and her son, Danny Ray Comeaux.

A graveside service will be held at noon Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Prien Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.

In compliance with current COVID 19 order, we respectfully request gatherings be limited and all attendants wear face masks.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store