Betty Gilbert Comeaux
1936 - 2020
Betty Gilbert Comeaux, 84, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in a local hospice facility.
Mrs. Comeaux was born on July 11, 1936, in Welsh, La., to Marcel and Orelia Benoit Gilbert. She was an active member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sulphur. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters, and was CCD Coordinator at one time. She was a loving mother and grandmother, and will be dearly missed by her family.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Renee Lanier (Vince) of Conroe, Texas; and her son, Brian Comeaux of Sulphur, La.; two brothers, Johnny Gilbert, and Hilliard Gilbert (Dot), both of Lafayette, La.; six grandchildren; and a brood of great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Errol Lee Comeaux; and her son, Danny Ray Comeaux.
A graveside service will be held at noon Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Prien Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.
In compliance with current COVID 19 order, we respectfully request gatherings be limited and all attendants wear face masks.

Published in American Press on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Prien Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Memories & Condolences
August 11, 2020
My thoughts are with you. Be comforted that she is at peace with Uncle Errol and Danny.
Love to you all.

Wayne Gilbert
Wayne Gilbert
Family
August 11, 2020
May she rest in peace with god speed---Errol is waiting for you
Baverly/Sybil Comeaux
Family
August 11, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss! Hugs and prayers sent to the family! (Renee)
Sandy Staats
Friend
