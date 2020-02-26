|
Betty "Jean" Guidry, 78, passed away on Feb. 22, 2020, in a local hospital. Jean enjoyed vacations with her family, cooking and sewing. Her favorite place to eat and shop was Cracker Barrel.
Jean is survived by her children, Ramona Foreman and husband Robert, Wesley Guidry Sr. and Brian Guidry and wife Lesley; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Darrell Robinson and wife Doreen and Donald Robinson and wife Diane. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Homer "Tex" Guidry; her parents, David and Venna Robinson; her brother, Bill Robinson; and her sister, Mary Lou Langley.
A memorial service for Jean will he held on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at 7 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church with Brother Steve Avera officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until the time of service. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson and Robison Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Feb. 26, 2020