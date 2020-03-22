|
|
Betty Guillory, 86, passed away peacefully Friday, March 21, 2020 in a local care facility.
She was born on March 4, 1934 in Ville Platte, La to Camely and Bessie Soileau Bondick. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting and cooking for her family. She also enjoyed working in her flower beds.
She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, John Delma Guillory; son, Tim Guillory (Sheila); daughter, Karla Carpenter; granddaughter, Sarah Carpenter; sister, Jeanetta Fontenot (J.L.); numerous nieces and nephews; and other loving family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Timmy Charles Guillory; and brother, Clayton Bondick.
Her funeral service will be held at St. John Lutheran Church at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Rev. Charles Miller will officiate. Burial will take place in Consolata Cemetery following the service under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at Johnson Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue at St. John Lutheran Church Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the start of the service.
**Please note that the gathering capacity at Johnson Funeral Home will be limited to 50 people as per state regulations.
Published in American Press on Mar. 23, 2020